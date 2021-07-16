Understand risks well before you decide to hop on to the IPO bandwagon

Pricing: There is a reason that a company is raising money. Sometimes, the funds raised is for the purpose of expanding the underlying business. But in many cases, particularly for the new unicorns, the reason for going public is to give an exit to existing investors and shareholders. These shareholders typically are large institutional funds and employees of the company. These are some of the smartest investors on the planet and have a very deep understanding of their own company. No outsider would know as much as they do about the business prospects of the firm being listed. Every person wants to maximize his/her profits and, therefore, these IPOs are priced to perfection—to make maximum money for the current shareholders as well as merchant bankers. Sure, they could be wrong, but an investor must ask himself/herself what edge they are bringing to the table and what insights do they have which the promoters and existing shareholders have missed. And, more important, is this edge enough to give the new investor profits on their investments?

