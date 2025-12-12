Understand the key differences between a credit report and credit score to strengthen your financial profile

A clear overview of the differences between a credit report and credit score, highlighting their purpose, impact on borrowing, and why both are essential for maintaining a strong financial profile.

Shivam Shukla
Published12 Dec 2025, 04:16 PM IST
A credit report and credit score work together to guide better financial planning and improve overall loan eligibility.
A credit report and credit score work together to guide better financial planning and improve overall loan eligibility.

For new borrowers in the country, understanding the difference between a credit report and a credit score is crucial. This knowledge is essential when applying for new credit cards, personal loans, home loans, or other credit products.

Both the report and the score originate from credit bureaus. India has several leading credit bureaus, including CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Experian, and Equifax. These bureaus provide credit scores that define an individual's creditworthiness and repayment ability. Let us examine these two concepts and their significance for borrowers.

Also Read | 817 credit score benefits: Why banks roll out the red carpet for you

What is a credit report?

A credit report is simply a comprehensive document capturing your entire credit history. It contains details of recent transactions, any prior defaults and associated credit accounts. Therefore, a credit report helps lenders review your credit history and long-term financial behaviour in complete detail.

A credit report primarily consists of the following sections:

  • Personal details of the borrower, including name, PAN and contact information.
  • Credit accounts, i.e., loans, credit cards, limits and repayment timelines.
  • Records of delays, missed payment due dates, defaults or settled accounts.
  • Hard inquiries, i.e., hard checks made by lending institutions on one credit profile.

Therefore, a credit report helps lenders in checking and reviewing your credit history and long-term financial behaviour in complete detail.

What is a credit score?

A credit score is a three-digit number, typically ranging from 300 to 900. Leading credit bureaus provide this score, which offers a crisp summary of your credit profile. Lenders generally prefer any score over 750 for quick and seamless approval of loan and credit card applications.

Furthermore, if a personal loan borrower defaults or misses repayment due dates, then this gets instantly reflected on their credit profile. This occurs as the borrower's credit score drops drastically.

Credit report v Credit score: 5 Key differences at a glance

AspectCredit ReportCredit Score
NatureDetailed documentThree-digit numerical value
PurposeGives lenders a full picture of your credit behaviourOffers a quick assessment of creditworthiness
Depth of informationIncludes accounts, repayments, defaults, enquiriesSummarises data using algorithms
Usage by lending institutionsReviewed for specific repayment patterns and credit historyUsed as the first filter for eligibility
Update frequencyUpdated when banks/NBFCs submit monthly dataChanges every time the report is updated

Note: The differences discussed above are illustrative in nature. For a complete understanding of these concepts, refer to the official website of your respective credit bureau.

Why are both equally significant for loan applicants?

A solid and well-rounded financial profile requires equal attention towards both your credit score and credit report. Given that the initial screening process for any new personal loans, home loans, credit cards or any other similar credit products is based on the applicant's credit score, still, the final approval still depends on what your credit report reveals and a comprehensive review of your repayment capacity.

Also Read | Credit Score 657: Why your loan rates are high and how to fix it immediately

This makes regular monitoring and timely EMI and credit card bill payments indispensable to maintain a clean credit profile and absolute peace of mind.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*
Credit Score
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceUnderstand the key differences between a credit report and credit score to strengthen your financial profile
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.