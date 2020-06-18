Understand the market risks before buying a Ulip

You could either opt for regular health plans, in case your parents do not have any chronic ailments, or you could explore a senior citizen plan. Most regular health plans offer comprehensive benefits with no room rent capping, disease capping or co-pay. You could refer to Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings, for persons 60 and above, for a detailed comparison. Regular plans generally have strict underwriting guidelines. Cases with chronic ailments such as diabetes or hypertension can be rejected or counter-offered with a higher premium.