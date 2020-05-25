Understand the risks before investing in fixed maturity plans

The case of Kashinath Chaudhari, 61, a retired textile worker in Surat illustrates the depth of the mis-selling problem. Chaudhari was sold a close-ended hybrid fund. This sort of fund invests in equity and debt and is not an FMP. However, the trouble with this scheme happened on its debt component, from a default that also hit pure FMPs. "We received a postal life insurance cheque of around ₹4 lakh, on the death of my mother. This money was the sole life saving of my father. After they cleared the cheque, SBI branch officers called my father to the branch. They told him to invest in this product because it was just like an FD and would give 10% interest and would not have any tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax payable on maturity. They did not say anything about the risks in the product or assess my father's risk profile," said his son Mihir Chaudhari, 27, who has been highlighting the case on social media.