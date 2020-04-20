Understand the SIP top-up facility to use it better

Mutual fund investors are being urged to participate in the investment opportunities in equity markets as the economy grapples with the impact of covid-19. One frequent advice given to investors is to top-up systematic investment plans (SIP) to benefit from this. Here is what you need to keep in mind while considering this option.

SIP top-up facility allows you to increase the SIP instalment by a defined amount after a fixed period. This could be a percentage of the existing SIP amount, say 10%, or multiples of a minimum amount defined by the mutual fund, say multiples of ₹500. The frequency of increasing the amount is typically half-yearly or annual.

Investors can specify the upper limit to cap the top-up either in terms of the amount or the month and year. Topping-up the SIP will stop when the defined cap is reached. The SIP will however continue for the tenure for which the investor has signed up for with the instalment at the capped level. Once the investor signs up for a top-up facility it cannot be changed and the option available to the investor is to cancel the SIP if they find that their income will not support the periodic increases.

The top-up facility is an efficient way to keep your savings growing in line with your income. Investors should use it to build their allocation to a preferred asset class over a period of time in line with their income and ability to take risk. The correction in the equity markets has given a good point for investors to do this. “The top-up facility is a good way for investors to get to their desired asset allocation quickly and to reduce the cost of acquisition of units. SIPs, including the top-ups, is a good way for investors to approach their long-term investing needs without being very hands-on" said, Naveen Rego, CFP and Sebi-registered investment advisor.

As a tactical strategy to benefit from low levels in the equity market, the top-up facility may not work as efficiently since the increase in the instalment amount is typically done only once every six months or annually. Rego also points out that the impact of the top-up as a strategy to benefit from market falls will depend upon what portion of the total exposure to the market is actually being brought in at what is considered attractive levels. Typically, this will not be a significant portion and thus the impact too will be muted. A better strategy would be to invest surplus available through a systematic transfer plan over the next 6-12 months or stagger lumpsum investments whenever the markets provide opportunities, particularly if you have an advisor to help make the investment decisions.