You may do all that’s in your power to save that job but given the current crisis, it’s always a possibility, irrespective of your performance. If you do end up losing your job and the employer lets you go with a severance package, here are a few things you must keep in mind.

TAX IMPLICATIONS

You may think you have enough to sustain yourself for the next few months with the settlement that your company pays you, but don’t forget that even the severance pay is taxable in the hands of the employee as profit in lieu of salary, under Section 17(3) of the Income-tax Act. “Severance pay may be paid as an ex-gratia payment. Ex-gratia is taxable under the salary head," said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax. The tax treatment will be the same even if you’ve been laid off or if the company shuts down.

If the severance pay is in accordance with the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, then the employee is entitled to an exemption of up to ₹5 lakh as per Section 10(10B). “It is to be noted that Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, doesn’t apply to employees who are working in a managerial or administrative capacity or employed in a supervisory capacity and draw wages exceeding ₹10,000 per month," said Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann, a taxation and corporate laws publisher.

If the compensation is received under a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), then it is exempt from tax according to Section 10(10C). But for it to be tax-exempt, four conditions need to be fulfilled. First, compensation received should be towards voluntary retirement. Two, maximum compensation received should not exceed ₹5 lakh. The amount in excess of ₹5 lakh is taxable. Three, the recipient should be an employee of an authority established under the central or state Act, local authority, university, IITs, state or central government, notified institute of management, or notified institute of importance throughout India or any state, PSU company or a cooperative society. Employees of private companies which have a special scheme in place under VRS may avail the exemption too. Finally, the receipts should comply with Rule 2BA of Income Tax Rules. Remember that exemption can only be claimed in the assessment year that the compensation is received.

“Note that no exemption can be claimed under Section 10(10C) for the same annual year or any other if relief under Section 89 has been taken by an employee for compensation of voluntary retirement or termination of services," said Gupta.

For cases where compensation is received but the employer-employee relation does not exist, an amendment was made last year to Section 56, which states that any compensation or payment due or received in connection with termination of employment or modification of its terms shall be taxable under income from other sources. “The amendment targeted capital receipts due to termination," said Gupta.

As of now, there is no special relief for employees who have been laid off due to the pandemic. However, Wadhwa said an employee may claim relief under Section 89 if he or she is liable to pay tax in respect of compensation received on termination of employment.

What you should do

Typically, employees are given one to three months’ salary as severance pay but it could take you longer to find a new job. “Receiving a lump sum can provide a false sense of security. The biggest mistake you could do is to spend this money on frivolous expenses. Severance pay must be used prudently to fund basic necessities or living expenses until you find a new job," said Tanwir Alam, founder and CEO, Fincart Financial Planners.

Financial planners said severance pay must be treated as emergency funds. It is advisable to keep the money in liquid funds or your savings account for easy access.

