Understanding different phases of a business’ life cycle

Maturity: As a company enters maturity, its revenues barely change from one year to the other. Here, GP will stagnate and NP will go down even further as diseconomies of scale set in. Business may not invest in themselves as much as they used to and as major capital spending isn’t a concern they may enjoy the highest-ever AT and ROIC. With negotiating power, now cash becomes king and so, CCC is at an all-time low. As per management’s decisions, companies can choose to pay large dividends, buyback stock often funded with debt pushing towards a high D/E ratio. In any case, if one’s business investment is approaching the maturity cycle’s end or about to enter the decline stage, it’s best to take your money and exit since what’s about to come next may just be a big disappointment!

