Can education loan cover fees already paid?1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Some banks and financial institutions in India can provide reimbursement for the fees already paid for the first semester, but that is dependent on the lender.
My son got admission to college recently and I have paid his first semester fees. Now, I am planning to apply for a education loan for my son. However, will the loan cover the entire fees of the four-year graduation programme or are such loans disbursed separately for each semester? And if it is the latter, will I be eligible for the amount paid as fees for the first semester?