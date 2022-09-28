Understanding equal weight index investing and its many benefits

No market cap bias: In a conventional market capitalization-based index, stocks with smaller market cap get lower weightage in an index. But in the case of an equal-weight index, the investment is equally spread across all the stocks of the index resulting in higher weightage to even comparatively smaller companies. For example: As of August 2022, the heaviest weightage stock was at 11.7% and the next two were weighted at 8% each in the Nifty 50 index. Meanwhile, the weightage of the same company in the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index was at 1.8%, 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Since the index intends to have no size bias, it tries to reduce impact of bigger companies on the index performance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}