Why can’t I get a loan despite good credit score?1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 11:06 PM IST
The loan eligibility of an individual is determined by his repayment capacity, which in turn is determined by the disposable income available for spending after all necessary expenses.
My take-home salary is ₹1.1 lakh. Of this, I pay equated monthly instalments (EMI) of ₹40,000 towards a home loan, besides monthly school fees ( ₹13,000), and a personal loan ( ₹7,000 every month). I had obtained this personal loan from an online private money lender. As of now, my credit report, obtained from various credit bureaus, shows a score of 800 plus but I am unable to get a loan. What can be the reason for this?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×