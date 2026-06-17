Understanding Information ratio in mutual funds: Calculation, formula and significance

The Information ratio is a risk-adjusted performance metric that measures how consistently a fund manager generates excess returns compared to a benchmark. It helps you determine whether a mutual fund's outperformance is due to the fund manager's active selection or simply market movements.
Let's understand the meaning of the Information ratio, how it is calculated and how to interpret it.
Information ratio shows a fund manager's ability to generate returns above a benchmark index relative to the level of active risk taken.
In simple terms, it evaluates whether the excess return earned by a mutual fund justifies the volatility associated with deviating from the benchmark. It is typically useful to analyze the performance of equity mutual funds, index funds or ETFs.
The Information ratio is particularly valuable when evaluating funds within the same category. A fund with a higher Information ratio reflects better risk-adjusted performance and more effective active management.
Unlike the Sharpe ratio, which compares returns against total portfolio risk, the Information ratio focuses specifically on the risk arising from the fund manager's investment decisions. In other words, the Sharpe ratio evaluates returns per unit of total risk, whereas the Information ratio evaluates excess returns per unit of active risk.
Alpha measures the absolute return by which a fund has outperformed its benchmark, whereas Information ratio measures the excess return generated relative to the active risk taken.
However, Alpha only highlights the magnitude of the excess return and does not account for the consistency or risk involved in generating that outperformance. The Information ratio addresses this limitation by incorporating tracking error into its formula, thereby evaluating how efficiently and consistently the excess returns have been achieved.
The Information ratio is calculated using the following formula:
Information Ratio = (Portfolio Return – Benchmark Return) ÷ Tracking Error
where,
Suppose Fund A generated an annualized return of 13%, while its benchmark delivered 11% during the same period. The excess return is therefore 2%.
If the tracking error of the fund is 1%, the Information ratio would be 2. An Information ratio of 2 indicates that the fund generated 2% of excess return for every 1% of active risk taken.
Now consider Fund B, which generated an annualized return of 14% compared to the benchmark's 11%. Although Fund B's excess return is higher at 3%, its tracking error is also 3%. The Information ratio of Fund B will be 1.
An Information ratio of 1 means Fund B generated only 1% of excess return for every 1% of active risk taken.
Particulars
Fund A
Fund B
Annualized Fund Return
13%
14%
Benchmark Return
11%
11%
Excess Return (Fund Return − Benchmark Return)
2%
3%
Tracking Error
1%
3%
Information Ratio
2.0
1.0
Although Fund B delivered a higher return than Fund A, Fund A has a higher Information ratio. The higher Information ratio suggests that Fund A generated its excess returns more efficiently and with better control over active risk.
Also, Fund A's higher Information ratio suggests that its outperformance is more likely attributable to the fund manager's ability to generate excess returns.
On the other hand, Fund B's outperformance over the benchmark may be partly due to greater risk-taking or to market movements.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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