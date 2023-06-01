Can I avail cashless facility from two TPAs at the same time?1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 11:19 PM IST
To simplify the process, it is recommended to process a cashless claim with the first insurer and claim reimbursement from the second insurer for the residual amount.
I have an employer’s health insurance policy offering maternity benefit of up to ₹50,000. My spouse is also working and is eligible for maternity cover of another ₹50,000 from her firm’s health insurance policy. While third-party administrators (TPA) for these policies are different, is it possible to avail cashless facility from both TPAs?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×