Personal Loan EMIs: A borrower’s guide for a smooth repayment strategy | All you need to know

A personal loan is a flexible financial option that facilitates quick access to funds for home improvements, meeting medical emergencies, travelling, or educational purposes. Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) comprise fixed monthly payments toward the principal and the interest components of the borrowed amount. This article explains how EMIs work, what affects them, and a few tips on improving your approach toward repaying the loan.

Understanding personal loans Personal loans are unsecured loans that provide a lump sum payment that can be used for various purposes. Unlike home or auto loans, personal loans do not require collateral but frequently have higher interest rates. They often have fixed interest rates and predetermined repayment terms, making them predictable and manageable if arranged properly.

What is EMI? An equated monthly installment (EMI) is the fixed amount to be repaid every month to repay a loan. It normally consists of the principal amount of the loan as well as the interest charged on it. For most loans, the EMI remains steady throughout the repayment period; thus, budgeting is easier for the borrower.

How does an EMI work? EMIs are arranged in such a way that every payment partially repays the principal and interest of the loan. In the early periods of the loan, a larger amount of your EMI is dedicated to interest, and the portion for repayment of the principal rises as the loan progresses. This model is constructed based on the declining balance approach, which recalculates interest on outstanding principle every month.

Factors that influence personal loan EMI Several factors affect the amount of your EMI:

1. Principal amount: The amount you borrow from the lender determines your EMI. A higher principal equals a higher EMI, and vice versa.

2. Interest rate: The interest rate by the lender affects the EMI. Lower rates result in lesser EMIs, whereas higher rates mean an ncrease in EMIs.

3. Loan tenure: Payback period in months influences the EMI amount. Larger tenures result in smaller monthly payments but higher total interest outgoes. Shorter tenures lead to higher EMIs but lower total interest outgoes.

4. Processing fees and other charges: Sometimes lenders impose a number of fees on a borrower, which may increase your total loan amount, and, hence, your EMI.

5. Prepayments and foreclosures: Paying part of the loan early or closing it before the term is up will minimize your overall interest paid and shift the tenure of your EMI cycle.

Benefits of EMI EMIs have many benefits in making loan repayment feasible:

Management of budget: Since you pay a fixed monthly amount, you can manage your cash flow.

Affordability: By extending the tenure of EMIs, huge loans become accessible and affordable

Convenience: Sticking to a plan and avoiding lump sums reduce confusion in repayment

Financial discipline: Regular EMI payments instil sound financial discipline.

Credit score: The credit score of the applicant will also improve if he makes his EMI payments on time.

The credit score of the applicant will also improve if he makes his EMI payments on time. Flexibility: Tenure is flexible. Borrowers can select a tenure that balances repayment along with interest charges as per their financial condition. Types of EMI loans 1. Personal loans: These unsecured loans can fulfil personal needs like consulting a doctor, travelling, and consolidating debts. The EMI for personal loans is usually fixed for the entire tenure.

2. Home loans: A home loan is taken for a long period of time to acquire or construct a house. The EMI is divided between debt repayment and interest repayment, and tenure might range anywhere from 10 years to 30 years.

3. Car loans: These loans are particularly needed for buying cars. EMI depends on the vehicle cost, the down payment, and the tenure of the loan.

4. Education loans: These are loans funding educatio educationexpenses. These loans usually ensure a fair interest rate and repayment conditions for the student and parents.

