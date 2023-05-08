Understanding property taxes: What homeowners need to know?

As a homeowner, it's essential to understand the property taxes you're responsible for paying. Property taxes are levied on real estate and are typically based on the assessed value of the property. In this article, we'll explain what property taxes are, how they're calculated, and what you need to know as a homeowner.

What are Property Taxes?

Property taxes are taxes levied on real estate, including land and buildings. These taxes are assessed by local governments and are used to fund public services, such as schools, police, and fire departments. Property taxes are typically based on the assessed value of the property, which is determined by local assessors.

How are Property Taxes Calculated?

Property taxes are calculated based on the assessed value of the property and the local tax rate. The assessed value of the property is determined by local assessors, who evaluate the value of the property based on a variety of factors, including the location, size, and condition of the property.

The local tax rate is set by local governments and is typically expressed as a percentage of the assessed value of the property. For example, if the assessed value of a property is $100,000, and the local tax rate is 1%, the property tax owed would be $1,000.

It's important to note that property taxes can vary significantly depending on the location of the property. For example, property taxes in New York City are among the highest in the country, while property taxes in rural areas may be much lower.

What Do Property Taxes Fund?

Property taxes are used to fund a variety of public services, including schools, police and fire departments, public transportation, and parks and recreation facilities. In addition, property taxes may be used to fund local infrastructure projects, such as roads and bridges.

Property taxes are an essential source of revenue for local governments, and they help ensure that essential public services are adequately funded.

What Do Homeowners Need to Know About Property Taxes?

As a homeowner, it's important to understand your property tax obligations. Here are a few key things to keep in mind:

Property taxes are an ongoing expense that you'll need to budget for each year. Your property tax bill may increase over time as the assessed value of your property increases.

If you have a mortgage on your home, your property taxes may be included in your monthly mortgage payment. In this case, your lender will typically set aside a portion of your monthly payment to cover your property tax bill.

If you don't have a mortgage on your home, you'll be responsible for paying your property taxes directly to your local government.

Property taxes are typically due on an annual or semi-annual basis. Be sure to check with your local government to determine when your property tax bill is due.

If you believe that your property has been overvalued by the local assessor, you may be able to appeal your property tax assessment. This can help you save money on your property tax bill, but it can be a complex process.

In conclusion, property taxes are an essential source of revenue for local governments, and they help ensure that essential public services are adequately funded. As a homeowner, it's important to understand your property tax obligations, including how they're calculated and what they fund. By staying informed, you can ensure that you're prepared to meet your property tax obligations and maintain your home as a valuable asset.

Author: Shrenik Siroya, CEO and Founder of Legend Siroya Realtors