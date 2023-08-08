How to structure your salary and minimize tax liability

How to structure your salary and minimize tax liability6 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Understanding salary components and their taxation is crucial for employees to maximize their take-home pay. Components such as flexi benefits and reimbursements can help lower taxes, but employees need to provide receipts for these expenses. Employers can also offer perks that are not part of the salary, such as a phone or car for official use, which have their own tax benefits. The new tax regime offers lower tax rates but fewer tax-efficient tools. Employees should focus on post-tax salary rather than CTC or gross pay.
Job satisfaction matters. What matters more is the remuneration. All salaried employees will vouch for that. That’s the reason why they look forward eagerly to the first quarter of the financial year _ when salaries are revised. Thereupon, there is a mad scramble to understand the latest pay package and calculate the percentage of hike received. Not all employees can instantly decipher what the hike implies. The few who do immediately understand that taxes are a bitter part of their lives and jobs. The rest realize it when the salary is credited into their bank accounts.