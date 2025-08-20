Understanding section 139(9): What to do when your income tax return is marked defective

Section 139(9) of the Income Tax Act outlines why income tax returns are marked defective, highlights common mistakes, specifies correction timelines, and details steps to rectify errors for smooth filing in FY 2024-25.

Shivam Shukla
Published20 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Defective ITR under Section 139(9): Learn what it means and how to correct errors for hassle-free filing in FY 2024-25.

The nation’s Income Tax Department scrutinises every submitted return. Checks are done for completeness, clarity, and accuracy. When a tax return falls short of the required standards, it is highlighted and marked as a defective return. It becomes a defective return under Section 139(9) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

This provision provides taxpayers with an opportunity to correct errors and mistakes while filing returns for FY 2024-25. It ensures that taxpayers are not directly subjected to penalties immediately in case they file a defective return.

When returns are marked defective

A return is labelled as a defective return for common issues such as:

  • Missing essential information like PAN details.
  • Errors in declared income and tax paid.
  • Selection of incorrect ITR forms at the start.
  • Failure to properly verify the return electronically.
  • Non-submission of mandatory documentation.
  • Incomplete details and data in annexures.
  • Mistakes in presumptive taxation reporting.
  • Mismatch of information and data in comparison with Form 26AS and Form 16.

Significance of prompt action on the defective return notice

Once defects and mistakes are identified, the department issues a notice to the taxpayer highlighting the errors. Post the same 15 days are provided to the taxpayer to rectify these errors. The assessing officer (AO) may allow further time upon request. Immediate and prompt action in such cases ensures that the taxpayer avoids the consequence of an invalid return, which is treated simply as a non-filing.

Furthermore, ignoring income tax notices or non-rectification can result in penalties, interest on unpaid taxes, loss of carry-forward benefits, and the possibility of legal action.

Steps to rectify defective returns

  1. Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal and carefully check the notice details.
  2. Understand the exact mistakes in the notice. If in doubt, reach out to a tax professional.
  3. File a revised return using the correct form with complete and accurate information.
  4. Submit all necessary supporting documents and proof of tax payments.
  5. Verify the corrected return through Aadhaar OTP, digital signature, or electronic verification code.

Why prompt correction matters?

Providing the tax authorities with a credible and prompt response within the prescribed time protects the taxpayer’s compliance status. It also protects the taxpayer against interest and penalties.

Late rectifications may also be accepted if made before the assessment completion date. Still, in their interest, taxpayers are advised to act in a swift manner to maintain hassle-free and seamless tax records.

