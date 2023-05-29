Decoding the tax impact of ₹2,000 note cash deposits1 min read 29 May 2023, 10:47 PM IST
RBI has advised the public to deposit their ₹2,000 notes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into bank notes of other smaller denominations at any bank branch until 30 September.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made two big announcements on 19 May. It announced a threshold exemption limit of ₹7 lakh for applicability of TCS @ 20% in respect of international credit card spends. Secondly, it announced withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes from circulation. RBI has advised the public to deposit their ₹2,000 notes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into bank notes of other smaller denominations at any bank branch until 30 September. The exchange limit has been restricted to ₹20,000 at a time.
