Understanding tax liability on property sale
It’s important to be aware that there are restrictions on the new property acquired using the capital gains.
My paternal grandfather bought a residential plot in 1972 for ₹6 lakh in Delhi. He died in 1991 and the land was inherited by my father. My father built a house on the land in 1995 and gifted the house (and land on which it is built) to me in 2011. I sold the house in September 2023 for ₹5.5 crore. I have purchased a residential flat in Bengaluru this month for ₹3.5 crore. This is my first house purchase (barring the one I was gifted by my father). What is my capital gain tax liability? Can I get tax benefit under section 54F?
Manuja Sindhu
