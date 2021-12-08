Understanding the concept of  yield to maturity

With well-defined scheme categorization, the investors are assured of the duration range as well as the broad credit profile of the scheme at all points in time. If the investor has the view that the interest rates are likely to go down, they would want to invest in schemes with longer duration. If the view is on the contrary, then they should opt for schemes with shorter duration. Investors having higher risk appetite can explore credit funds, but if the focus is more towards capital preservation, then a banking and PSU debt fund or a scheme with high credit profile is a more appropriate choice.