A hurdle rate versus a high-water mark

Munish Randev, founder and chief executive of CERVIN Family Office, explains this with an example of a fund that has a high-water mark with a hurdle rate of, say, 10% and an initial investment of ₹100. The performance fee is triggered only when that investment goes beyond ₹110 ( ₹100+ ₹10 hurdle). With high-water mark, the fund cannot charge the next performance fee until the investment goes beyond ₹110. If the investment value drops in the second year to ₹80 and delivers 30% in the third year to take the investment to ₹104, no performance fee can be charged in the third year though it has beaten the hurdle rate of 10%. This is because ₹104 is still lower than ₹110. Thus, high-water mark ensures that fee is not paid on the same value of investment return when recovering from losses.