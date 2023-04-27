VIX at a historic low: Is it an investment opportunity?6 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Long-term investors are better off investing their money in the stock market through SIPs
Volatility, as defined by the Oxford English dictionary, is the quality in a situation of being likely to change suddenly. That is a phenomenon most commonly seen in the stock markets and is considered to be a perennial source of misery for most market participants since the extent of the swings determines the fortunes that can either be made or lost in the stock market.
