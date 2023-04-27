VIX at a historic low: Is it an investment opportunity?

Option strategies

A long straddle is an options strategy that involves buying a call option and a put option at the same strike price and expiration date. In this strategy you do not take a directional view of whether the market will go up or down. You just take the view that there will be a sharp movement in some direction. The payoff for a long straddle is unlimited if the underlying asset price moves significantly in either direction, while the maximum loss is limited to the premiums paid for the options. The cost of making a long straddle has decreased by almost 40 % in the last one year due to a fall in volatility in the market. However it is difficult to predict when mean reversion will happen. Raj Deepak Singh, analyst—Derivatives, ICICI direct, said, “We do not recommend long straddle or strangles just in the anticipation of spike in VIX. Market hasn’t even spent two weeks in the current consolidation so far. Hence taking long volatility strategies in the anticipation of spike in VIX can be avoided."