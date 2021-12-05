Understanding the tenets of buy low and sell high

In stock market investments, it is important to comprehend the big difference between risk and volatility. At times, investors have to bear with long periods of lull or even negative growth before they see returns. This is because markets may be subdued during cyclical phases, which does not mean it has turned risky. Risk is the uncertainty of investment returns from factors like interest rate fluctuations, political uncertainty, credit issues, inflation and liquidity problems. Volatility, on the other hand, is the variation in investment value over time, which does not amount to risk in the case of fundamentally strong stocks. Rather than fear volatility or take it for granted, investors must put it in perspective. Volatility can become a long-term friend if one focuses on individual stocks and their earning trajectories. For long-term investment, one must place faith in stocks with resilient business models and professional managements. Often in big downturns, the market doesn’t spare any stock. Yet, robust players retain their value props, thanks to their core competencies.