Zero waiting period: Why are insurers denying customers this benefit?3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Zero-waiting period enables customers to get full coverage the moment they buy a plan
Health insurance is a critical protection coverage for individuals and families to mitigate their financial burden against healthcare expenses. However, most health insurance plans come with terms and conditions mentioned in the policy document. ‘Waiting period’ is one such term that many insurance companies incorporate in their health plans. The implication: such insurance policies do not come into effect immediately after its purchase. It also means that a policyholder can make a claim only after the waiting period is over. Insurers incorporate different waiting periods in their plans, starting from a 30-day initial waiting period for all non-accidental claims and between one and four years for specific diseases and surgeries.