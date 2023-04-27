Zero waiting period: Why are insurers denying customers this benefit?

A zero-waiting period is a feature that enables customers to get full coverage the moment they buy a health insurance plan. Besides hospitalization due to accidents, a policy with a zero-waiting period will provide coverage for all diseases with immediate effect. While such a policy has benefit for customers, many insurers avoid this feature. The primary reason is the lack of trust due to information asymmetry across buyers and sellers of insurance products. Many customers look to buy health insurance only when they are diagnosed with a disease. However, the business model of insurance companies depends on spreading a measurable risk across a bigger pool of customers—they need a good mix of healthy customers as well. Currently, insurers maintain this balance by creating such wait periods in their policies. In a zero waiting period regime, this delicate balance breaks as many customers who are diagnosed with a disease will want to buy insurance just before the treatment. This will lead to a significant surge in the proportion of unhealthy customers in the portfolio, resulting in higher risk exposure to the insurers and more expensive insurance policies.

