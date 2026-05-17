Undisclosed cash, gold or investments? Pay up to 78% tax under income tax rules

If you have cash, investments or gold that have not been reported in your ITR (Income Tax Return), not recorded in your books of accounts with no credible income source to explain for owning such assets, then you have to be prepared to pay a penal tax of up to 78% under the IT Act. You have to pay a total tax of 78%, (IT of 60%, plus surcharge of 25% on the tax and cess of 4% on the tax and surcharge) if you have not reported them in the ITR but have can prove the source of income. The tax can go up to nearly 86% if you are not able to provide the source of income. Here is a guide on the applicable tax rates for undisclosed cash, investments and gold.

Section 115BBE is punitive in nature and deals with undisclosed income. It imposes high IT rates on incomes that are not bought under the ambit of taxation. While section 68 is about unexplained cash, section 69 deals with unexplained investments, section 69A involves unexplained money, bullion and jewellery, section 69C is about unexplained expenditure and section 69D deals with amount borrowed or repaid in hundi.

A penalty of 10% on the tax payable under section 115BBE is levied under section 271AAC of the IT Act if you are unable to prove the source of income. For instance, if you have undisclosed income of ₹1 crore, you have to pay tax of ₹60 lakh, ₹15 lakh as surcharge (25% on ₹60 lakh) and ₹3 lakh as cess (4% on ₹75 lakh) totalling ₹78 lakh in taxes (78% of the undisclosed income) but can prove the source of the income. But if you are not able to disclose the source of your income, you have to pay a penal tax of 10% on the tax levy of ₹78 lakh. This will work out to a total of ₹85.8 lakh in taxes or 85.8% of the undisclosed income.

How much cash can you keep at home? There is no legal limit on the cash that you can keep at home. But you should explain how you got it and it should be through legal means. If the cash that you have at home is not disclosed in your ITR, not recorded in your books of accounts and has no credible proof of source, then the IT Department will treat the entire money as unexplained income and charge taxes as mentioned above.

How about the quantum of gold you can have? Individuals get a little leeway in the quantum of gold that they can own as it is passed on from one generation to another. Married women can own 500 grams of gold, unmarried women can hold 250 grams of gold and men can own 100 grams of gold.

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If your gold holdings are within these limits, tax authorities cannot confiscate them even if you do not show any proof of source. But you can own as much gold as you want as long as you can prove that you purchased them through legal sources of income.

Are there any exceptions? Are deductions allowed? You can file an updated IT return after you receive a notice of reassessment from the tax authorities. Amendments made in the union budget, 2026, allows taxpayers to submit updated ITRs even after the issuance of reassessment notices. If you are able to explain the sources of your undisclosed incomes in the updated ITR, you do not have to pay punitive taxes under section 115BBE.