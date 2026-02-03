Undisclosed foreign Esops? Settle now with ₹1 lakh penalty under new scheme
Shipra Singh 6 min read 03 Feb 2026, 05:55 am IST
Summary
The Budget has introduced a one‑time, six-month foreign assets disclosure scheme. It is not about letting high-value non-compliance go unnoticed but is meant to facilitate voluntary compliance for legacy cases and smaller taxpayers
In a major relief to taxpayers holding foreign assets, Budget 2026 proposed a one-time, six-month window for taxpayers to voluntarily declare any undisclosed foreign assets or foreign-sourced income and get amnesty from prosecution under the black money Act.
