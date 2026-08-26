Unexplained income: What it means, how it is taxed and what changed under Income Tax Act, 2025

Unexplained income can attract a steep tax burden. But the new Income Tax Act, 2025 changes the rules for voluntary disclosure and tax department detection. Here’s what unexplained income means, how it is taxed, and what taxpayers need to know.

Sheetal Goel
Published26 Aug 2026, 10:49 PM IST
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Unexplained income: What it means, how it is taxed and what changed under the Income Tax Act, 2025. (AI-generated image)
Unexplained income: What it means, how it is taxed and what changed under the Income Tax Act, 2025. (AI-generated image)

The Income Tax Act, 2025 has changed how unexplained income is taxed, with a sharp difference depending on whether a taxpayer voluntarily discloses it or the tax department detects it.

Here’s what taxpayers need to know about the rules and how they compare with the 1961 Act.

What is unexplained income?

Somesh Jain, Advocate at Chambers of Sachdev & Jain, noted that “unexplained income refers to incomes covered under Sections 68 to 69D of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (corresponding to Sections 102 to 106 of the Income-tax Act, 2025)”.

He said the provisions apply where:

  • A credit in the books has no satisfactory explanation of its source.
  • An investment is unrecorded or undervalued in the books.
  • Money, bullion, jewellery or other valuables are unrecorded or undervalued.
  • An expense has no satisfactorily explained source.
  • A hundi borrowing or repayment is made without an account-payee cheque or bank draft.

“In all such cases, where the assessee offers no explanation or the explanation offered is found to be unsatisfactory, the amount may be treated as unexplained income and subjected to tax under the special provisions of the Act,” Jain added.

Also Read | Find your ITR deadline: Upcoming income tax filing dates in 2026

How is unexplained income taxed when voluntarily disclosed?

Pranshu G, Partner at Ashok Pranshu & Co., explained the difference in two IT Acts:

  • 1961 Act: Unexplained income is taxed at 60%. A 25% surcharge and 4% cess took the effective rate to 78%.
  • 2025 Act: The tax rate is reduced to 30%. After a 25% surcharge and 4% cess, the effective rate is 39%.

He highlighted the key distinction through an example.

Particulars1961 Act2025 Act
Income disclosed 100 100
Tax6030
Surcharge157.5
Education Cess31.5
PenaltyNilNil
Total tax paid on 100 income 78 39

In simple terms, for 100 of unexplained income voluntarily disclosed, the total tax burden falls from 78 under the 1961 Act to 39 under the 2025 Act, with no penalty under either regime.

What happens when the Assessing Officer detects unexplained income?

“Under the Income-tax Act, 1961, unexplained income detected during assessment proceedings is taxed at an effective 78% under Section 115BBE. A 10% penalty under Section 271AAC on the tax payable added 6%, taking the overall burden to approximately 84%,” Jain explained.

He added that under the Income-tax Act, 2025, unexplained income detected by the Assessing Officer during assessment or reassessment is specifically treated as misreporting of income and attracts a penalty equal to 200% of the tax payable on such income under Section 439.

Pranshu stated that not every assessment addition amounts to misreporting. However, under the 2025 Act, AO-detected unexplained income is treated as misreporting if it is determined under Sections 102 to 106 and was not disclosed in the return.

“In such cases, Section 439(11)(g) applies without requiring separate proof of suppression or a false entry. The prescribed procedure and opportunity of hearing must still be followed,” he added.

Did the effective burden rise from 84% to 99%?

Yes. Jain explained:

  • 1961 Act: Departmental detection resulted in an effective burden of 84%.
  • 2025 Act: The burden depends on how the case is resolved. If the 200% misreporting penalty is imposed, the aggregate burden may rise to 117%.

Pranshu shared the following example to clarify the difference.

Particulars1961 Act2025 Act
Income disclosed 100 100
Tax6030
Surcharge157.5
Education Cess31.5
Penalty660
Total tax on 100 income 84 99
Also Read | Filed wrong return in July: Should you submit a fresh ITR-3 now or revise later?

For 100 of unexplained income detected by the tax department, the total burden rises from 84 under the 1961 Act to 99 under the 2025 Act, including the applicable penalty.

“The percentage of 99% can be reduced to 75% if the taxpayer accepts the addition made by the assessing officer, does not file an appeal, make payment of tax, interest, and penalty within the prescribed period. In such a scenario, the penalty is levied at 120% instead of 200%, thus making the effective rate 75%,” Pranshu noted.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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