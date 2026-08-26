Unexplained income: What it means, how it is taxed and what changed under Income Tax Act, 2025

The Income Tax Act, 2025 has changed how unexplained income is taxed, with a sharp difference depending on whether a taxpayer voluntarily discloses it or the tax department detects it.
Here’s what taxpayers need to know about the rules and how they compare with the 1961 Act.
Somesh Jain, Advocate at Chambers of Sachdev & Jain, noted that “unexplained income refers to incomes covered under Sections 68 to 69D of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (corresponding to Sections 102 to 106 of the Income-tax Act, 2025)”.
He said the provisions apply where:
“In all such cases, where the assessee offers no explanation or the explanation offered is found to be unsatisfactory, the amount may be treated as unexplained income and subjected to tax under the special provisions of the Act,” Jain added.
Pranshu G, Partner at Ashok Pranshu & Co., explained the difference in two IT Acts:
He highlighted the key distinction through an example.
|Particulars
|1961 Act
|2025 Act
|Income disclosed
|₹100
|₹100
|Tax
|60
|30
|Surcharge
|15
|7.5
|Education Cess
|3
|1.5
|Penalty
|Nil
|Nil
|Total tax paid on ₹100 income
|₹78
|₹39
In simple terms, for ₹100 of unexplained income voluntarily disclosed, the total tax burden falls from ₹78 under the 1961 Act to ₹39 under the 2025 Act, with no penalty under either regime.
“Under the Income-tax Act, 1961, unexplained income detected during assessment proceedings is taxed at an effective 78% under Section 115BBE. A 10% penalty under Section 271AAC on the tax payable added 6%, taking the overall burden to approximately 84%,” Jain explained.
He added that under the Income-tax Act, 2025, unexplained income detected by the Assessing Officer during assessment or reassessment is specifically treated as misreporting of income and attracts a penalty equal to 200% of the tax payable on such income under Section 439.
Pranshu stated that not every assessment addition amounts to misreporting. However, under the 2025 Act, AO-detected unexplained income is treated as misreporting if it is determined under Sections 102 to 106 and was not disclosed in the return.
“In such cases, Section 439(11)(g) applies without requiring separate proof of suppression or a false entry. The prescribed procedure and opportunity of hearing must still be followed,” he added.
Yes. Jain explained:
Pranshu shared the following example to clarify the difference.
|Particulars
|1961 Act
|2025 Act
|Income disclosed
|₹100
|₹100
|Tax
|60
|30
|Surcharge
|15
|7.5
|Education Cess
|3
|1.5
|Penalty
|6
|60
|Total tax on ₹100 income
|₹84
|₹99
For ₹100 of unexplained income detected by the tax department, the total burden rises from ₹84 under the 1961 Act to ₹99 under the 2025 Act, including the applicable penalty.
“The percentage of 99% can be reduced to 75% if the taxpayer accepts the addition made by the assessing officer, does not file an appeal, make payment of tax, interest, and penalty within the prescribed period. In such a scenario, the penalty is levied at 120% instead of 200%, thus making the effective rate 75%,” Pranshu noted.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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