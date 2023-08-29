Laws hampering tax neutrality on restructuring2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:58 PM IST
A large listed company recently announced that it would cancel the equity shares with differential voting rights (DVRs) that it had issued and instead allot a lesser number of ordinary equity shares to the DVR shareholders. This exchange is being achieved through a restructuring scheme being filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Companies Act, 2013.