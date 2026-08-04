Unified Pension Scheme explained: Objectives, eligibility, contribution structure, key benefits and latest updates

The Centre said over 1.18 lakh eligible beneficiaries have opted for the Unified Pension Scheme since its rollout in April 2025. Introduced to provide an assured post-retirement income, the UPS continues as an optional pension framework under the NPS, with no review conducted so far.

Sheetal Goel
Updated4 Aug 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Unified Pension Scheme explained: How UPS works, who can opt and what it offers (AI-generated image)
Unified Pension Scheme explained: How UPS works, who can opt and what it offers (AI-generated image)

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which became operational on 1 April 2025, was introduced to provide an assured post-retirement income to eligible central government employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS).

As of 19 July 2026, 1,18,195 eligible beneficiaries had opted for the UPS. The government also said it has not yet reviewed the scheme's implementation, as it has been in force for just over a year. It added that there is currently no proposal to make changes to or replace the UPS.

Why was UPS introduced?

“The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has been introduced as an option under the National Pension System (NPS) with the objective of providing assured monthly payout after retirement to central government employees covered under the NPS,” the Finance Minister explained.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) describes the UPS as a scheme that provides “assured, inflation-indexed and adequate retirement benefits”, addressing concerns related to longevity protection and pension predictability.

Who can opt for UPS?

  • Existing Central Government employees covered under the NPS as on 1 April 2025.
  • New recruits joining the central government service on or after 1 April 2025.
  • NPS subscribers who retired on or before 31 March 2025 and had completed at least 10 years of regular service.
  • The legally wedded spouse of an eligible deceased retiree.
  • Existing employees and eligible retirees could exercise the option to migrate to UPS until 30 November 2025, while new recruits must opt for it within 30 days of joining.

How does UPS work?

The UPS continues to operate within the existing NPS architecture and is regulated by the PFRDA.

  • Employees contribute 10% of basic pay plus Dearness Allowance (DA).
  • The government contributes a matching 10% of basic pay and DA, along with an estimated additional 8.5% of basic pay and DA to a pooled corpus.
  • Subscribers can choose from the default investment pattern, 100% Government Securities (Scheme G), or Life Cycle Funds with low or moderate equity exposure.
  • Pension funds can be changed once every financial year, while the investment pattern can be changed twice in a financial year.

Also Read | Can you get a death claim on a lapsed life insurance policy? Here's the verdict

What are the key benefits of UPS?

According to the PFRDA, the scheme offers several retirement benefits:

  • Assured payout: 50% of the average basic pay drawn during the last 12 months immediately preceding superannuation after 25 years of qualifying service. A proportionate payout is available for service between 10 and 25 years.
  • Minimum guaranteed payout: 10,000 per month after at least 10 years of qualifying service.
  • Family payout: The legally wedded spouse receives 60% of the admissible payout after the subscriber's death.
  • Dearness Relief: Payable on both the assured payout and family payout.
  • Lump sum payment: Equal to one-tenth of the last drawn basic pay plus DA for every completed six months of qualifying service.
  • Final withdrawal: Up to 60% of the eligible corpus, subject to prescribed conditions.

How is UPS different from NPS?

While the UPS functions within the NPS framework, there are some important differences:

  • The UPS provides an assured pension, while the NPS does not guarantee a fixed monthly payout.
  • The UPS guarantees a minimum pension of 10,000 per month after at least 10 years of qualifying service, while the NPS has no minimum pension.
  • Dearness Relief is available under the UPS but not under the NPS.
  • Under the UPS, the government contributes 10% plus an estimated additional 8.5% to a pooled corpus, while under the NPS, the government's contribution is 14%.
  • The spouse of a UPS subscriber is entitled to 60% of the admissible payout, whereas benefits under the NPS depend on the annuity chosen.
  • Both schemes allow investment choice, voluntary contributions, partial withdrawals and provide similar tax benefits.

Also Read | e-Shram portal crosses 31 crore registrations: Govt shares list of schemes

What changes did the govt make after employee representations?

The Finance Minister said the government acted on representations received from employees and associations by:

  • Extending retirement gratuity and death gratuity benefits to UPS subscribers under the relevant Central Civil Services rules.
  • Allowing UPS subscribers to opt for benefits under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 or the CCS (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, 2023 in cases of death during service, invalidation or disablement.
  • Extending the same tax benefits available under the NPS to UPS.
  • Providing a one-time, one-way option for employees who opted for UPS to switch back to NPS.

Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

National Pension SystemPension
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceUnified Pension Scheme explained: Objectives, eligibility, contribution structure, key benefits and latest updates
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.