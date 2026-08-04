Unified Pension Scheme explained: Objectives, eligibility, contribution structure, key benefits and latest updates

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which became operational on 1 April 2025, was introduced to provide an assured post-retirement income to eligible central government employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS).
As of 19 July 2026, 1,18,195 eligible beneficiaries had opted for the UPS. The government also said it has not yet reviewed the scheme's implementation, as it has been in force for just over a year. It added that there is currently no proposal to make changes to or replace the UPS.
“The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has been introduced as an option under the National Pension System (NPS) with the objective of providing assured monthly payout after retirement to central government employees covered under the NPS,” the Finance Minister explained.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) describes the UPS as a scheme that provides “assured, inflation-indexed and adequate retirement benefits”, addressing concerns related to longevity protection and pension predictability.
The UPS continues to operate within the existing NPS architecture and is regulated by the PFRDA.
According to the PFRDA, the scheme offers several retirement benefits:
While the UPS functions within the NPS framework, there are some important differences:
The Finance Minister said the government acted on representations received from employees and associations by:
Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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