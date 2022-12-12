Union Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps, home loan interest rates revised

Public sector banker, Union Bank of India has hiked Marginal Cost of Funds (MCLR) rates by 5 basis points across all tenures with effect from December 11. The MCLR benchmark ranges from 7.50% to 8.60%. Notably, the interest rates will continue till January 10, 2023. Also, the bank has revised its external benchmark lending rates which are linked with the repo rate. Thereby, the lender's home loan interest rates have changed accordingly. Further, your CIBIL score will matter on how much EMIs you will pay on your home loans. The higher your credit score the lower are home loan rates.

