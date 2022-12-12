Union Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps, home loan interest rates revised

Public sector banker, Union Bank of India has hiked Marginal Cost of Funds (MCLR) rates by 5 basis points across all tenures with effect from December 11. The MCLR benchmark ranges from 7.50% to 8.60%. Notably, the interest rates will continue till January 10, 2023. Also, the bank has revised its external benchmark lending rates which are linked with the repo rate. Thereby, the lender's home loan interest rates have changed accordingly. Further, your CIBIL score will matter on how much EMIs you will pay on your home loans. The higher your credit score the lower are home loan rates.
As per the website, effective from December 11, the 3-year MCLR rate is at 8.60%, while the 2-year and 1-year tenures will have an MCLR of 8.45% and 8.25% respectively. The lender is offering 8.05% MCLR for six-month, while the rate is at 7.85% for 3-months, 7.65% for one month, and 7.50% for overnight tenure.
Further, from December 11, the external benchmark rate is 9.05% which is a total of --- repo rate of 6.25% plus a spread of 2.80%.
On home loans, Union Bank stated that the approved rate of interest will be effective for all new Union Home and Union Awas loan customers (including switchover from other Benchmark, viz. MCLR / Base Rate / BPLR to EBLR).
Union Bank home loan rates:
For borrowers having a credit score of 800 and above, the home loan rate is set at 8.60% for both salaried and non-salaried males and females. While the rate is 8.70% for credit scores from 750 to 799.
On credit scores from 650 to 749, the home loan rate ranges from 9.05% to 9.20% for salaried women, while the rates range from 9.10% o 9.25% for non-salaried women. On the other hand, the rate varies from 9.10% to 9.25% for salaried men and from 9.15% to 9.30% for non-salaried.
Further, the rate is 9.75% for both salaried and non-salaried women and men having a credit score from 600 to 649, while the rate is 10.25% for all with a credit score below 600.
Just like above, borrowers having credit scores of 800 and above will have a home loan rate of 8.60%, and for credit scores from 750 to 799, the rate will be 8.70%.
To borrowers with a credit score from 600 to 749, the home loan rate varies from 9.15% to 9.30% for salaried women and from 9.20% to 9.35% for non-salaried women. While for salaried males, the lending rate ranges from 9.20% to 9.35%, and for non-salaried from 9.25% to 9.40%.
On credit scores from 600 to 699, the home loan rate is 9.90%, while a CIBIL score below 600 has a rate of 10.45%.
Also, Union Bank said that the benefit of a 5 bps concession will be applicable, only if the house is singly/jointly owned by a female borrower.
Fixed rate for maximum 5 years tenure:
The bank has levied a fixed rate of 11.40% on home loans up to ₹30 lakh, while the rate is 12.40% from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh and 12.65% is set on loans from ₹50 lakh to ₹200 lakh.
