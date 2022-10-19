Union Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposit (FD): Details here2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 03:33 PM IST
Union Bank of India, a leading public sector lender, hiked interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 17, 2022. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on tenors of 91 days to 10 years. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, Union Bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3.00% to 6.70%, and the bank will also provide a maximum interest rate of 7% on deposits maturing in 599 days.