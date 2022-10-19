Union Bank of India, a leading public sector lender, hiked interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 17, 2022. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on tenors of 91 days to 10 years. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, Union Bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3.00% to 6.70%, and the bank will also provide a maximum interest rate of 7% on deposits maturing in 599 days.

Union Bank of India FD Rates

For deposits that mature in 7 to 45 days, the bank will continue to give a 3.00% interest rate, and for deposits that mature in 46 to 90 days, Union Bank of India will continue to offer a 4.05% interest rate. Deposits maturing in 91-120 Days will now offer an interest rate of 4.30% which was earlier 4.10% a hike of 20 bps and deposits maturing in 121-180 Days will now offer an interest rate of 4.40% which was earlier 4.10% a hike of 30 bps.

The bank will now pay an interest rate of 5.25% on term deposits maturing in 181 days to one year, up from 4.60% before, and Union Bank of India has increased its interest rate on deposits maturing in one year from 5.35% to 6.30%. Union Bank of India will now give an interest rate of 6.60% on deposits that mature in 1 Year to 443 Days, and 6.70% on term deposits that mature in 444 Days.

Deposits that mature in 445 days to 598 days will now pay 6.60% interest, while deposits that mature in 599 days will now pay 7.00% interest. For deposits maturing in the next 600 days to two years, Union Bank of India will now give an interest rate of 6.60%, and for deposits maturing in the next two years to ten years, 6.70%.

In all of its domestic term deposit programmes, Union Bank provides resident senior citizens with an additional rate over and above the standard interest rate on term deposits up to Rs. 5 crore. Domestic term deposits are subject to an additional rate benefit that is 0.50% higher than the standard rate.