Union Bank of India hikes interest rates on fixed deposit (FD): Details here

The bank will now pay an interest rate of 5.25% on term deposits maturing in 181 days to one year, up from 4.60% before, and Union Bank of India has increased its interest rate on deposits maturing in one year from 5.35% to 6.30%. Union Bank of India will now give an interest rate of 6.60% on deposits that mature in 1 Year to 443 Days, and 6.70% on term deposits that mature in 444 Days.

