FD interest rate: Union Bank offers up to 8.15 percent on 333-day fixed deposits

Union Bank offers an interest in the range of 7.4 to 8.15 percent on a fixed deposit of 333-day tenure. When the tenure is 399 days, the interest rate goes up to 8 per cent. These rates came into force on Aug 1

MintGenie Team
Published7 Aug 2024, 09:49 AM IST
A fixed deposit of 399-day tenure opened at Union Bank of India offers an interest of 7.25 percent per annum to regular citizens. Photo by Hemant Mishra/Mint
A fixed deposit of 399-day tenure opened at Union Bank of India offers an interest of 7.25 percent per annum to regular citizens. Photo by Hemant Mishra/Mint

Union Bank of India has recently revised its interest rates on fixed deposits and now it offers a special interest of 7.4 percent to regular citizens on term deposits of 333-day tenure.

Senior citizens, meanwhile, are entitled to an extra 50 basis points i.e., 7.9 percent on the term deposit of same tenure, while super senior citizens are given an extra 75 basis points i.e., 8.15 percent per annum on the FD of same tenure.

Likewise, a fixed deposit of 399-day tenure offers an interest of 7.25 percent per annum to regular citizens. Senior citizens are entitled to 7.75 percent and super senior citizens are given 8.00 percent per annum on this fixed deposit.

Also, when the FD tenure is between 181 days to 332 days, the rate of interest is 6.35 percent. And on an FD of 121-180 tenure, the bank offers 5 percent interest per annum.

Also Read | FD interest rates: 5 banks offer over 7% annually on their term deposits
Days                Regular citizens (%)Senior (%)Super Senior (%)
333                       7.47.98.15
399                      7.257.758.00
999                    6.46.97.15

(Source: unionbankofindia.co.in)

When the FD is of 3-year-tenure, the state lender offers an interest of 6.70 percent to regular citizens, 7.20 percent to senior citizens and 7.45 percent to super senior citizens.

When the FD tenure is between 998 days to less than 3 years (except 999 days when interest rate is 6.4 percent), the bank offers 6.60 per cent to regular citizens. Senior citizens and super senior citizens are entitled to receive 7.10 percent and 7.35 percent, respectively.

On a tenure between 3-10 years, the bank offers 6.5 percent. These rates came into force on Aug 2, 2024.

Also Read | ICICI Bank and Axis Bank revise their FD interest rates. Check latest rates here

Meanwhile, there are a number of other banks which offer a higher rate of interest on an FD of special tenure. For instance, Bank of Baroda offers 7.25 percent on 399-day FD.

Punjab National Bank offers 7.25 percent when the FD tenure is 400 days. The highest rate by HDFC Bank (7.40 percent) is offered on an FD of 55-month tenure.

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 09:49 AM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceFD interest rate: Union Bank offers up to 8.15 percent on 333-day fixed deposits

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.00
    10:15 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    21.8 (7.12%)

    Tata Power

    428.55
    10:15 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.25 (-1.89%)

    Bharat Electronics

    293.45
    10:15 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    6.15 (2.14%)

    Tata Steel

    152.55
    10:15 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.3 (1.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    614.80
    10:02 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    43.5 (7.61%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.00
    10:02 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    19.8 (6.47%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,136.00
    10:02 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    249.2 (6.41%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,957.60
    10:02 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    173.15 (6.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue