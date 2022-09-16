Union Bank of India, a public sector lender, has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates are effective as of 14 September 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing an interest rate on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years of 3.00% to 5.80 per cent. Currently, Union Bank of India is providing a maximum interest rate of 6.20% on fixed deposits maturing in 5 Years, 1 Day.

Union Bank of India FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.00% and on term deposits maturing in 46 -90 days the bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.05%. Fixed deposits maturing in 91-180 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.10% and term deposits maturing in 181 days to less than 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 4.60%. Union Bank of India will now offer an interest rate of 5.35% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year and the bank will now fetch an interest rate of 5.45% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years.

The bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.50% on fixed deposits maturing in years to 749 days and a rate of 6.15% on fixed deposits maturing in 750 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 750 days and three years will now pay interest at a rate of 5.50%, while term deposits with maturities between three years and five years will now pay interest at a rate of 5.75%. For fixed deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day, Union Bank of India will now provide an interest rate of 6.20%, and the bank will also guarantee an interest rate of 5.80% for fixed deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years.

View Full Image Union Bank of India FD Rates (unionbankofindia.co.in)

The bank has mentioned on its website that “Union Bank offers an additional rate component (over and above the normal interest rate applicable) to Resident Senior Citizen on term deposit up to Rs. 5 crore in all of its domestic term deposit scheme. For rate of interest of term deposits for Rs. 2 crores and above, please contact the nearest branch of our Bank. This additional rate component, applicable to domestic term deposits and is above 0.50% over the normal rate."