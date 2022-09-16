Union Bank of India revises interest rate on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 02:41 PM IST
Union Bank of India, a public sector lender, has modified the interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates are effective as of 14 September 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing an interest rate on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years of 3.00% to 5.80 per cent. Currently, Union Bank of India is providing a maximum interest rate of 6.20% on fixed deposits maturing in 5 Years, 1 Day.