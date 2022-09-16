Union Bank of India revises interest rate on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

Union Bank of India FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.00% and on term deposits maturing in 46 -90 days the bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.05%. Fixed deposits maturing in 91-180 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.10% and term deposits maturing in 181 days to less than 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 4.60%. Union Bank of India will now offer an interest rate of 5.35% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year and the bank will now fetch an interest rate of 5.45% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years.