Union Bank Of India revises savings account, FD rates. Here's what you will earn on your investment

Union Bank Of India revises savings account, FD rates. Here's what you will earn on your investment

The new rates have come into effect from June 16.
2 min read . 04:04 PM ISTLivemint

  • The FD rates are applicable for deposits below 2 crore offering a maximum 5.8% interest rate, while the savings balance has the highest rate of 3.55%.

Government-owned, Union Bank of India has revised its fixed deposits and savings account interest rates. The FD rates are applicable for deposits below 2 crore offering a maximum 5.8% interest rate, while the savings balance has the highest rate of 3.55%. The new rates have come into effect from June 16.

FDs below 2 crore:

Union Bank offers a 3% interest rate on tenures from 7 days to 45 days, while a 4.05% rate is applicable on FDs maturing 46 -90 Days. Meanwhile, a 4.10% rate is offered on tenures starting 91 days to 180 days.

A depositor can earn a 4.60% interest rate on FDs maturing 181 Days to less than 1 Year, while 5.35% is offered on 1-year tenure.

The bank offers a 5.45% rate on FDs above 1 year to 2 years, and a rate of 5.50% is applicable on tenure above 2 years to 3 years.

An interest rate of 5.75% is applicable on above 3 years to 5 years tenure. The highest rate of 5.80% is available on 5 years to 10 years tenure.

According to Union Bank's website, the aggregate value of deposits placed by a depositor on the day irrespective of the tenor of the deposit will be taken for deciding applicable interest.

Saving deposits:

From June 16, Union Bank offers 2.75% on savings balance up to 50 lakh, while 2.90% is offered between 50 to 100 crore.

An interest rate of 3.10% is applicable on savings balance above 100 crore to 500 crore, and an interest rate of 3.40% is given on balance above 500 crore to 1,000 crore.

Savings balance above 1,000 crore, the interest rate is 3.55%.

Interest in a savings account is calculated on a daily product basis and is credited quarterly in April, July, October, and January every year.