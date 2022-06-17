The FD rates are applicable for deposits below ₹2 crore offering a maximum 5.8% interest rate, while the savings balance has the highest rate of 3.55%.
Government-owned, Union Bank of India has revised its fixed deposits and savings account interest rates. The FD rates are applicable for deposits below ₹2 crore offering a maximum 5.8% interest rate, while the savings balance has the highest rate of 3.55%. The new rates have come into effect from June 16.
Union Bank offers a 3% interest rate on tenures from 7 days to 45 days, while a 4.05% rate is applicable on FDs maturing 46 -90 Days. Meanwhile, a 4.10% rate is offered on tenures starting 91 days to 180 days.
A depositor can earn a 4.60% interest rate on FDs maturing 181 Days to less than 1 Year, while 5.35% is offered on 1-year tenure.
The bank offers a 5.45% rate on FDs above 1 year to 2 years, and a rate of 5.50% is applicable on tenure above 2 years to 3 years.
An interest rate of 5.75% is applicable on above 3 years to 5 years tenure. The highest rate of 5.80% is available on 5 years to 10 years tenure.
According to Union Bank's website, the aggregate value of deposits placed by a depositor on the day irrespective of the tenor of the deposit will be taken for deciding applicable interest.