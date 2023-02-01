Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman has this proposal for PAN card holders
- Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to use PAN card as as a common identifier for all digital system at government agencies
Union Budget 2023: While presenting the last full budget of the current central government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to use PAN card as as a common identifier for all digital system at government agencies. The move is expected to simplify KYC process and make it simple for the Income Tax Department and other government agencies to manage documents of the PAN cardholders.
