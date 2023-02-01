Union Budget 2023: While presenting the last full budget of the current central government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to use PAN card as as a common identifier for all digital system at government agencies. The move is expected to simplify KYC process and make it simple for the Income Tax Department and other government agencies to manage documents of the PAN cardholders.

While giving this proposal in the parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the move would help in further promoting ease of doing business in the country.

Speaking on the benefit of this budget 2023 proposal, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, “The budget proposal on PAN card to be used at a common identifier for all digital system at government agencies is expected to simplify the KYC process."

Explaining the benefit of this budget 2023 proposal, SEB registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, “The proposal is going to make it simple for the Income Tax Department and other government agencies to manage a PAN cardholder's document. A PAN cardholder would be able to update one's KYC through single window opportunity being made available at the digital locker."

Jitendra Solanki went on to add that budget 2023 proposal to use PAN card as as a common identifier for all digital system at government agencies would enable income tax payers to update their KYC and income tax documents by simply updating their digital locker where they have kept their PAN card.

Currently, a PAN cardholder need to update one's KYC at various windows like income tax offices, banks, etc. but, once this proposal get implemented, one won't have to move from pillar to post as one would be able to update one's KYC by simply updating one's KYC at its digital locker, where one's PAN card is preserved.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity.