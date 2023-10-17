How you can save tax on old investments in debt funds
The Union Budget 2023 removed the tax advantage for debt mutual funds, taxing all capital gains at the investors' slab rate. However, investors can still benefit from the old tax rules by keeping their old investments untouched and putting fresh money into new debt funds. Additionally, allowing grandfathered investments to compound over longer years can increase the benefit of indexation. The old tax rules also apply to gold funds, international funds, and multi-asset funds with heavy debt allocation. This strategy can help investors build a tax-efficient corpus over time.
Union Budget 2023 was the great leveller where it concerned debt mutual funds. The budget removed the benefit of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rate of 20% and indexation for these funds. All capital gains from debt funds are now added to the investors’ incomes and taxed at their slab rate. The move took away the tax advantage that debt funds enjoyed hitherto over bank fixed deposits, wherein interest gains were always added to the investor’s income.