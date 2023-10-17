How you can save tax on old debt fund investments

For example, an amount of ₹1 lakh invested on 30 June 2020 in a debt fund would grow to ₹1.49 lakh by 30 June 2027, assuming growth of 6% per annum. As this is grandfathered investment, it would eligible for indexation. So, the cost of acquisition would be calculated at ₹1.38 lakh for taxation purposes, which would imply capital gains of ₹10,129. This would translate into long-term capital gains rate of 20%, and tax outgo of ₹2,025. So, the effective tax rate would just be 4.1%.