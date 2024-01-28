Union budget 2024: A wishlist of the middle class
The serving of ‘halwa’ by the finance minister to officials engaged in the Budget making process on 24 January, signifies the formal initiation of the Union budget that will be presented on 1 February. However, this will only be a ‘vote on account’ and not the full-fledged annual regular budget, which will be presented after the general elections that are due in April-May 2024. The finance minister has already said that being a ‘vote on account’, there will not be any ‘spectacular budget announcements’ on 1 February.