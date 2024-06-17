Modi 3.0 Budget 2024 Expectations: What are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's plans for taxpayers?
Anticipation is high for Union Budget 2024 under Modi 3.0, with expectations of tax reliefs and boosts. The new tax regime, introduced in Union Budget 2020, aims to incentivize taxpayers with lower slabs, standard deduction, and rebate up to ₹7 lakh annually.
With the dawn of Modi 3.0, all eyes are eagerly set on the upcoming Union Budget of 2024, slated for presentation in July. Anticipation runs high among industries, farmers, taxpayers, and the middle class alike, as they await potential boosts and tax reliefs from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.