Budget 2024: The TCS credit against TDS on salary is a toothless provision
Summary
- The budget announcement that a provision relating to tax collected at source, or TCS, will be amended to benefit taxpayers, in fact, doesn't offer any relief at all. The tax deducted at source, or TDS, doesn't get actually reduced with this new amendment.
When the rate of Tax Collected at Source (“TCS") was increased from 5% to 20% last year, there was a large opposition to the amendment. One serious objection was that this would result in a cash flow blockage for taxpayers who went on foreign tours or remitted funds overseas under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (“LRS").