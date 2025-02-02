Budget 2025: Earning above ₹12 lakh? Here’s how your tax could spike—or stay in check
Summary
- The Union Budget 2025 has introduced a new rebate for incomes up to ₹12 lakh, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all benefit. Here’s how marginal relief helps, and what happens when your income crosses the threshold.
Imagine getting a salary bump, only to find that your tax bill eats up most—if not all—of your raise. While the new tax regime in Budget 2025 promises no tax on incomes up to ₹12 lakh, it doesn’t necessarily mean that earning a little more is always beneficial. Thankfully, marginal relief has your back, ensuring that small increases in income don’t result in a huge spike in tax outgo.