Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Budget 2025: Earning above 12 lakh? Here’s how your tax could spike—or stay in check

Budget 2025: Earning above ₹12 lakh? Here’s how your tax could spike—or stay in check

Shipra Singh , Neil Borate

  • The Union Budget 2025 has introduced a new rebate for incomes up to 12 lakh, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all benefit. Here’s how marginal relief helps, and what happens when your income crosses the threshold.

Any individual earning an income of up to 12 lakh will now be exempt from paying income tax from 2025-26, under the new income tax regime. (Image: Pixabay)
Gift this article

Imagine getting a salary bump, only to find that your tax bill eats up most—if not all—of your raise. While the new tax regime in Budget 2025 promises no tax on incomes up to 12 lakh, it doesn’t necessarily mean that earning a little more is always beneficial. Thankfully, marginal relief has your back, ensuring that small increases in income don’t result in a huge spike in tax outgo.

Imagine getting a salary bump, only to find that your tax bill eats up most—if not all—of your raise. While the new tax regime in Budget 2025 promises no tax on incomes up to 12 lakh, it doesn’t necessarily mean that earning a little more is always beneficial. Thankfully, marginal relief has your back, ensuring that small increases in income don’t result in a huge spike in tax outgo.

Here’s what you need to know to make sure your paycheck isn't sabotaged by the taxman.

Here’s what you need to know to make sure your paycheck isn't sabotaged by the taxman.

Understanding the new tax rebate

According to the Union Budget for 2025-26, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, starting from next financial year, there will be no tax under the new regime on incomes up to 12 lakh. For salaried individuals, this limit is 12.75 lakh after accounting for the standard deduction.

Read this | Goodbye old tax regime; new regime now more attractive

However, 12 lakh is not the absolute tax exemption limit. According to the tax slab rates, the tax liability at 12 lakh income would be 60,000. But, thanks to the rebate, you won’t actually have to pay that amount. Here’s the twist: What if your income slightly exceeds the rebate limit, say by 5,000? Does that mean you’ll have to pay the full 60,000 tax? Fortunately, the answer is no. Marginal relief steps in.

Marginal relief ensures that the maximum tax outgo on income that marginally exceeds 12 lakh is capped at the increase in income. For instance, if your income reaches 12.3 lakh, your tax liability as per the slab rates would work out to 67,080 (including a 4% cess). But with marginal relief, your actual tax outgo will be 30,000—equal to the increase in your income.

Read this | Budget 2025 | A 1 trillion largesse for India's middle class

This relief is available until your income reaches 12.75 lakh. For salaried individuals, once you account for the standard deduction, marginal relief applies to salaries up to 13.5 lakh.

Is your tax increasing with the raise?

While marginal relief helps contain excessive tax outgo for those marginally above the rebate limit, a sudden increase in income could still result in higher taxes, nullifying the benefit of the raise. Essentially, your post-tax income doesn’t improve till your income remains within the marginal relief zone.

Let’s illustrate this with an example:

Mr. A’s salary is 12.75 lakh. Since this is within the rebate limit, he doesn’t pay any tax. Then, Mr. A receives a 5% increment, raising his salary to 13.38 lakh—an increase of 63,750. However, because his income has crossed the rebate threshold, he now becomes liable for tax. The tax liability of 63,750 exactly matches his income increase. So, despite the raise, Mr. A’s post-tax income remains unchanged.

For Mr. A, increments up to 6% would be completely consumed by the tax outgo, resulting in no real increase in post-tax income.

Mayank Mohanka, founder of TaxAaram India and partner at S.M. Mohanka & Associates, explains that marginal relief also accounts for the 4% education and health cess. “The net tax to be paid with marginal relief is net of the cess, as stated in the FAQ on the income tax website," he said.

Also read | Mint Primer | Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth budget in eight points

However, it’s important to note that the zero post-tax increment due to marginal relief only applies when your income jumps from the tax-free limit ( 12 lakh or 12.75 lakh for salaried individuals) to a level above it.

For example, if Mr. A’s salary was 12.5 lakh and he received a 5% increment, pushing his salary above the tax-free zone, he would still see an increase in his post-tax income. His new income would be 13.12 lakh, an increase of 62,500, and his tax liability would be 37,500.

As you can see, Mr. A’s tax outgo will not completely offset the increase in his income.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shipra Singh

Shipra is part of Mint's personal finance team, covering tax, credit cards, insurance and investments. She has a keen interest in writing human centric features and deep dives on money trends that capture how people’s habits around saving, spending and wealth creation are evolving. Shipra hosts Monday episodes of Why Not Mint Money podcast. Before joining Mint in Sept 2021, she has worked as a finance journalist with Economic Times, Outlook and Entrepreneur India.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.