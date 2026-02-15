Why you shouldn't make investment decisions based on tax incentives
Shipra Singh 5 min read 15 Feb 2026, 06:07 pm IST
Monika Halan, founder of Dhan Chakra Financial Education, explained why tax breaks shouldn't influence your investment decisions, and decoded Budget 2026 for households to explain what really matters for jobs, taxes, investments and long-term financial security.
At the Mint Money Festival in Mumbai on 14 February, an audience poll revealed that people are more concerned with the Union Budget creating jobs and improving the government’s fiscal health than delivering tax breaks.
