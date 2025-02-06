Money
New tax regime: Deductions and exemptions explained
Summary
- The new tax regime simplifies income tax, but with fewer deductions in play, taxpayers must make the most of the available benefits. From housing loans to retirement exemptions, here’s what’s on offer.
While the new tax regime trims down the deductions and exemptions available to taxpayers, it still offers several strategic benefits that can lighten the load for individual taxpayers.
