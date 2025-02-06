Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  New tax regime: Deductions and exemptions explained

New tax regime: Deductions and exemptions explained

Jash Kriplani

  • The new tax regime simplifies income tax, but with fewer deductions in play, taxpayers must make the most of the available benefits. From housing loans to retirement exemptions, here’s what’s on offer.

The objective of introducing a new tax regime in Budget 2020 was to simplify the taxation system and over the years, the government has made changes to the new tax regime to make it more attractive. (Image: Pixabay)
Gift this article

While the new tax regime trims down the deductions and exemptions available to taxpayers, it still offers several strategic benefits that can lighten the load for individual taxpayers.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can still claim under the revamped system.

Deductions

For salaried individuals who opt for the new tax regime, there’s a standard deduction of 75,000. Additionally, the employer’s contribution to the National Pension Scheme (up to 14% of salary) is eligible for deduction.

Read this | Goodbye old tax regime; new regime now more attractive

Housing loan interest can be set off against rental income. However, if the interest exceeds the rental income, the resulting loss cannot be offset against other income heads, nor can it be carried forward.

That said, if there is another rental property, the loss can be adjusted against the rental income from that property. Municipal taxes paid on a property are also deductible.

Interest on a housing loan for a self-occupied property, however, is not available for deduction under the new tax regime. In the old regime, such interest could be claimed, and any resulting loss could be set off against salary or other income, with the ability to carry it forward.

Unlike the old tax regime, where deductions could be claimed on up to two self-occupied properties, the new regime doesn’t have this provision. However, the 30% standard deduction on rental income remains applicable.

Read this | Invested in debt mutual funds? Here’s how you can save tax after Budget 2025.

For armed forces personnel, contributions to the Agniveer Corpus Fund are deductible, with no cap on the amount.

Other exemptions:

While the new tax regime doesn’t offer house rent allowance (HRA) exemptions, salaried individuals can still claim exemptions on certain allowances granted by their employers. These include travel allowances for official tours or transfers and daily allowances for day-to-day expenses during official trips.

Also read | Selling agricultural land remains tax-free. But there is a catch

Additionally, the new tax regime allows exemptions of up to:

25 lakh on leave encashment upon retirement,

20 lakh on gratuity, and

5 lakh on voluntary retirement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jash Kriplani

Jash has 13 years of experience in journalism, working at leading publications. He writes on personal finance and regularly hosts podcast covering diverse PF topics. He is a certified financial planner (CFP) from Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA.
