Understanding the impact of Budget on personal finance
Summary
- The 2024 Union Budget simplifies personal finance with updated tax slabs, revised capital gains rates, and higher pension contributions. Key changes include increased standard deductions and the removal of indexation benefits, streamlining the tax system for better financial planning.
With the unveiling of Union Budget 2024-25, personal finance is set for a transformation that promises both simplification and strategic shifts. Although the anticipated increase in the tax-free threshold didn't materialize, the proposed changes signal a move towards a more streamlined tax system. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is recalibrating the tax landscape, favouring reduced rates, broader slabs, and fewer deductions to make the new regime more appealing.