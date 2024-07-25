For properties sold before 23 July 2024, indexation allows for an adjusted cost of acquisition, reducing capital gains and tax liability. For example, a property sold for ₹7 crore, bought in 1990 for ₹50 lakh, would have indexed costs leading to capital gains of ₹3.37 crore and tax of ₹67.4 lakh. However, for transfers on or after 23 July 2024, the removal of indexation means the same property would show capital gains of ₹6 crore and tax of ₹75 lakh.